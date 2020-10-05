Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for about 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

