ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0149 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $126,085.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05103161 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

