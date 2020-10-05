Espers (ESP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $721,449.58 and $86.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

