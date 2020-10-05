Eterbase Coin Price Tops $0.0031 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinlim, DDEX and P2PB2B. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, Coinlim, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, DDEX, Escodex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.