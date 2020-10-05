EtherGem (EGEM) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $238,231.27 and approximately $18,302.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.05133128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io.

