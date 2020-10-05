Ethos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $482,296.00 (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Ethos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Ethos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.05133128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

