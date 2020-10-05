Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 80,000 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $10,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $9,962,400.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

