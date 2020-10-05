Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $1,942,800.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $136.69. 2,729,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

