Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 6,146 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $807,031.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,847.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ETSY traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.69. 2,729,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

