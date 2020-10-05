Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 24,591 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $3,230,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,818.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $7,076,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $336,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

