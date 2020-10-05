Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 10,198 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $1,320,844.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92.

On Monday, August 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $136.69. 2,729,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

