Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.70

Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.70 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.38), with a volume of 63114881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $744.85 million and a P/E ratio of -270.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.10.

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

