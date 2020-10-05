Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Upgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,051 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.