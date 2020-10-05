Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 171670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.25.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (18.86) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter.

About Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.