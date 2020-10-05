Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 6.6%

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 1,757,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,416,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $990.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolent Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

