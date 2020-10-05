EXMR Hits Market Cap of $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000659 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

