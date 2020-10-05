EXMR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1,971.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

