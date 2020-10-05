Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading Down 6.8%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 3,494,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,202,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Express by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 143.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Express by 294.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

