Faceter Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,938.70 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $476,938.70 and approximately $22.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $51.55 and $32.15. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.98 or 0.05079851 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032888 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.