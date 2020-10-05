FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie Sells 5,760 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.15. 286,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

