Fairpoint Group (LON:FRP) Shares Down 4.3%

Fairpoint Group Plc (LON:FRP) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.86 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.46). 131,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 319,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Fairpoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Fairpoint Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. Its services includes restructuring advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

