Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading 12.2% Higher

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) shares traded up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.72. 279,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 234,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 153,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.