Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8,116.00

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,116 ($106.05) and last traded at GBX 8,044 ($105.11), with a volume of 323974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,990 ($104.40).

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.68) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,583.67 ($86.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,375.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,351.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $2.08 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.98%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.40), for a total value of £10,398.40 ($13,587.35).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

