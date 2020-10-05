Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0517 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit, BiKi, Bittrex and Coinall. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $41.09 million and $4.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.12 or 0.05131515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,944,699 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinall, Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Binance, HitBTC, BitMax, BiKi, BitAsset, WazirX, Korbit, KuCoin, Bittrex, IDEX and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

