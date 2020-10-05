Financial Comparison: Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) vs. CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU)

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astronics and CPI Aerostructures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $772.70 million 0.32 $52.02 million $0.91 8.85 CPI Aerostructures $87.52 million 0.31 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Astronics has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -18.79% -0.93% -0.43% CPI Aerostructures N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of CPI Aerostructures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Astronics and CPI Aerostructures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 1 2 0 0 1.67 CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astronics presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 119.46%. Given Astronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Summary

Astronics beats CPI Aerostructures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts. In addition, it operates as a subcontractor for defense contractors and commercial contractors, as well as a contractor for the United States Department of Defense. Further, the company offers engineering, program management, supply chain management, kitting, and MRO services. Additionally, it offers welding services and metal fabrications; and electromechanical systems, harness and cable assemblies, electronic equipment, and printed circuit boards, as well as manufactures radio frequency interference/electro-magnetic interference for electronic components. The company was formerly known as Consortium of Precision Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Aerostructures, Inc. in July 1992. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.