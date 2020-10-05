Financial Comparison: ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ)

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) and Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and Briggs & Stratton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELECTRICITE DE/ADR $79.88 billion 0.43 $5.77 billion $0.26 8.58 Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million ($0.32) -0.55

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton. Briggs & Stratton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ELECTRICITE DE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and Briggs & Stratton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELECTRICITE DE/ADR 0 2 4 0 2.67 Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and Briggs & Stratton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELECTRICITE DE/ADR N/A N/A N/A Briggs & Stratton -12.50% -16.48% -3.66%

Summary

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR beats Briggs & Stratton on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELECTRICITE DE/ADR

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, it is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. The company serves 38.9 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

