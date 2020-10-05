Financial Review: Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) and Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) and Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Document Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Packaging Corp Of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Document Security Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Corp Of America and Document Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corp Of America 7.65% 19.99% 8.53% Document Security Systems -21.88% -24.20% -15.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Packaging Corp Of America and Document Security Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corp Of America $6.96 billion 1.51 $696.40 million $7.65 14.52 Document Security Systems $19.41 million 1.10 -$2.89 million ($3.30) -1.40

Packaging Corp Of America has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems. Document Security Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Packaging Corp Of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Packaging Corp Of America and Document Security Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corp Of America 2 8 4 0 2.14 Document Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Packaging Corp Of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Packaging Corp Of America is more favorable than Document Security Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Packaging Corp Of America has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Document Security Systems has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Packaging Corp Of America beats Document Security Systems on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products. It also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The white papers also consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through the company's own sales personnel. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc. focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems, Inc. holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems, Inc. licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems, Inc. acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

