FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Down 7.5%

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 695,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,040,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINV. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

