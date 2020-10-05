Fireball (FIRE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $384.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Fireball has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $64,821.02 and $384.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00028205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00585564 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.02014274 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001735 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000608 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023498 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,516 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

