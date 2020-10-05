First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,400.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and last traded at GBX 3,370 ($44.04), with a volume of 6086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,360 ($43.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,635.06. The firm has a market cap of $926.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

