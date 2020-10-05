FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $244.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. FLIP has a market cap of $228,309.82 and approximately $244.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01519511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00166854 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

