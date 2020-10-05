Flowchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $750.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002915 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $275,993.14 and $750.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.15 or 0.05132921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

