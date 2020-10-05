Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $141,612,000 after buying an additional 1,012,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

