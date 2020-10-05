Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $77.46

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.46, but opened at $86.90. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $437.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

