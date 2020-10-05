Fortuna (FOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250,400.52

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDAX, Kucoin and FCoin. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $250,400.52 and $1.01 million worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

