Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

