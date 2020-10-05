Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Up 10.5%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 3,321,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,644,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 66,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 87.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441,695 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fossil Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,379 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fossil Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.