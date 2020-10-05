Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 12.7%

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.74. 954,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 784% from the average session volume of 107,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.