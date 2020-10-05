FREE Coin Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a market cap of $878,638.60 and approximately $5,108.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,190,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

