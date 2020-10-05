Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 8,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FREQ stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.00 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 120,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

