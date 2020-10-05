Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.93

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.93 and last traded at $116.24, with a volume of 2764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

