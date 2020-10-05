Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.41 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $116.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

