FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.68. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 80 shares.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on FSD Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $33.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

