Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.41 ($42.83).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPE. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €32.65 ($38.41) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.11. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

