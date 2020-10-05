Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) rose 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.98. Approximately 1,024,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 576,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.97.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 266,351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 192,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 117,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

