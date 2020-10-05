Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) traded up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.25. 393,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 210,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

