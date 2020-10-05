Function X Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and $139,909.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00049577 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,765.50 or 0.99948707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00152791 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,846,877 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

