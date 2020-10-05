FY2020 Earnings Forecast for IHS Markit Ltd Issued By William Blair (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for IHS Markit in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of INFO opened at $78.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 94.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

