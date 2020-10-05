FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 89.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 61,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.