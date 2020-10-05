FY2020 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

